Popular free movie event returns to Gladstone

GLADSTONE’S favourite free movie event is back this weekend with a double feature and some new rules.

The Moonlight Movies is expected to take place at Gladstone’s Memorial Park

from 6pm on Saturday July 25, screening movies A Dog’s Journey (rated PG) and After the Wedding (rated M) at 6pm and 8pm respectively.

There will be food vendors on site, however there will be no ATM available.

To ensure community safety, COVID-19 measures will be put in place including:

– All movie goers will be required to sign in at the event by providing their name, home

address and phone number

– Social distancing (1.5 metres) between separate social groups is to be strictly adhered to

– Do not attend if you have returned from overseas or a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have cold or flu-like symptoms.

Gladstone region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said the events team was excited to bring the

popular family favourite back for the first time in 2020.

“Bad weather and the COVID-19 health emergency forced the cancellation of previous screenings this year, so it’s great to see community events such as Moonlight Movies make a return,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“Make sure to bring a picnic basket, blanket or chair and get ready for a fun family night out under the stars.”

Moonlight Movies

When: From 6pm

Where: Gladstone Memorial Park, Yarroon Street, Gladstone Central

How much: Free