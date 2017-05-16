Popular former business owner to keep serving up favourites

NEW CHANCE: Chef Lawrence Walsh and Paulette Walsh are pleased to join Jeremy Hastings at The Dock. The menu will now include a lot more than just burgers.

WHEN one door closes another opens.

It's an old saying and apt for the new chef at The Dock at East Shores.

Lawrence Walsh is now a chef at the popular restaurant after the venue he ran, the Brasserie at the Gladstone Golf Club, closed last month.

The Dock owner Jeremy Hastings said discussions to bring over the new chef had been happening for a couple of months.

Mr Hastings said not only would Lawrence bring decades of experience in Gladstone hospitality to The Dock but some of his trademark dishes would be on the menu.

"Gladstone hospitality is a very interesting market, it's a really different town to most areas,” he said.

"We're trying to get that really healthy balance of local knowledge but also bringing in our own expertise on how we challenge the culinary scene in Gladstone.”

Lawrence is now one of three chefs while his wife, Paulette, runs front of house at the restaurant.

Mr Hastings said the start of the year had been tough for their business but Mother's Day on Sunday was the busiest day they had ever had.

"We're really happy with where the business is at, and we think the market is starting to show signs of recovery,” he said.

Chris Lees