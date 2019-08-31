Popular family recognised with street sign honour

INFLUENTIAL CLAN: The extended Pengelly family at Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the unveiling of the sign for Pengelly St to be located in the Philip St health precinct.

INFLUENTIAL CLAN: The extended Pengelly family at Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the unveiling of the sign for Pengelly St to be located in the Philip St health precinct. GLA300819SIGNS

IT WAS a day to recognise John and May Pengelly and the street sign unveiled in their honour.

But you only needed to take one look around Tondoon Botanic Gardens and the 30-odd family members gathered there to realise how far their influence has stretched since John first arrived in Gladstone in 1932.

John (1914-1978) and May (1919-1979) raised 10 children - John, Syd, Kelvin, Vivian, Robyn, Karen, Eve, Phillip, Brian and Ken - with most of them present at yesterday's unveiling of the Pengelly St sign to be located in the Philip St Health Precinct.

A tireless worker, John worked two jobs - at the Meatworks (previously located off Philip St) and the Pengelly Pig Farm - while helping raise his children with May.

Known as a true Gladstonite, John involved himself in the community despite his hefty workload and could often be found teaming up with the late Martin Hanson during the Christmas period delivering meat produce to people who were less fortunate.

Three of the Pengelly children - Syd, Karen and Brian - are sadly no longer with us.

However the couple had 30 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren.

Photos View Photo Gallery

That influence is still present in Gladstone today.

Eve Pengelly is an Energex Queensland Community Hero Award recipient, Phillip is a successful horse trainer who has two Gladstone Cup wins (1996 and 2019) to his name and his son Bradley is a successful jockey.

Viv Pengelly is life member of Gladstone Turf Club.

John, Syd, Kelvin and Viv were all big in the football community playing for Wallabys.

Kelvin was the manager of Barney Point Coal Wharf and also worked at the Gladstone Port Authority.

John Jnr was manager of Goodyear Tyre service for many years and Robyn is a community worker and a strong member of the CWA.

Ken and Norma Pengelly have been a big part of the polocrosse circuit for 45 years and Ken is the longest-serving Calliope Roosters player (1972-1994).

Chyanne Downing, granddaughter of Kelvin and Margret Pengelly has been player of the year for Softball Gladstone for many years in a row and has not only represented Queensland but also has played for

Australia.

Eve Pengelly said her parents would have been proud of yesterday's presentation and family reunion.

"It's been very good and well supported. The Pengellys are a well-known name in the community since dad moved here. Dad was a real softie for the community.

"He loved duck shooting and spent many a weekend shooting with his mates, but he was a tireless worker."

Former deputy mayor Dave Burns was also recognised - read about him in The Observer on Monday.