Popular event returning

THE City Farmer's Markets in Gladstone's CBD will return on April 8.

The markets were put on hold after Gladstone Regional Council decided to stop managing the event.

The council has accepted a proposal from Kelli Jackson, the founder of KType Creative, to manage the markets for two years.

Council's Commercial Services Committee chair councillor PJ Sobhanian said the council had called for expressions of interest in February to managing the event.

"Ms Jackson has proven experience and the relevant insurances and networks to deliver and grow the City Farmer's Markets," Cr Sobhanian said.

He said the City Farmer's Markets concept had been highly successful and had provided economic and social benefit to the community.

"Council piloted this project to a point of success which the community can now take on and grow to benefit our community and the CBD," Cr Sobhanian said.

"Council is keen to see a safe and successful event continue in the area and will subsidise temporary road closures in the market vicinity for the remainder of 2016-17 to ensure the continued growth and atmosphere of the event and safety for market patrons.

"The City Farmer's Market will again help to generate a relaxed and urban vibe in the CBD which has proved appealing to many residents within our community."

Debate over markets

On market days, the temporary closure of Goondoon St will occur from Roseberry to Yarroon St, with businesses to be consulted on the closures.

The markets will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Entertainment Precinct in Goondoon St, from 7am to noon.