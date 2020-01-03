Silly Solly's looking for a bigger store in Gladstone

Silly Solly's pictured on its opening day at Kirkwood in October 2017.

Silly Solly's pictured on its opening day at Kirkwood in October 2017.

TWO years after Silly Solly's was reborn with the opening of its Gladstone store, the company is looking to open a second, bigger store in the Port City.

The nothing over $5 discount chain has been on an aggressive expansion path across Queensland since 2017, now with 17 stores between Robina and Cairns.

Shareholder and adviser Solly Stanton, who founded the business 30 years ago, credits the Gladstone store's success as the reason the business could expand so quickly.

This year he hopes to open 12 new stores in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Mr Stanton said among their plans for 2020 were to find a bigger, 1000sq m store in Gladstone.

It would be about three times the size of the Kirkwood store.

He said the Gladstone store was now Silly Solly's smallest in Queensland and it was difficult to fit all of its stock.

"It's a retail revolution and it all began in Gladstone," Mr Stanton said.

"If Gladstone didn't take off we probably wouldn't have opened more stores.

"I really would like to thank our loyal customers there.

"Now the Gladstone store is too small for us, we need a bigger site."

He said they were looking at sites closer to the city and hoped to also keep the Kirkwood store open.

Once a dominant player in the discount store sector, the company sold out to Warehouse Group in 2000.

After relaunching in 2017 Mr Stanton said the company aimed to "make shopping great again".

He said another part of the business's success was it did not sell online and customers were less likely to buy discount items online.