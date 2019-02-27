Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWARD WINNER: Megan Leane has stepped aside from Megan Leane Dietitian in order to expand her knowledge base.
AWARD WINNER: Megan Leane has stepped aside from Megan Leane Dietitian in order to expand her knowledge base. Julia Bartrim
News

Popular dietitian taking 12-month break

MATT HARRIS
by
27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE award winning dietitian Megan Leane is taking a 12-month sabbatical but has no plans on leaving Gladstone.

Ms Leane has stepped aside from Megan Leane Dietitian in order to expand her knowledge base.

"I'm seeking some professional development in some more complex cases that I haven't had the exposure to privately so we can keep providing a really comprehensive service in Gladstone," Ms Leane said.

"I've been able to link in with a government employment opportunity where they are giving me some professional development and work-shadowing particularly in paediatric nutrition for kids.

"I'll still be in Gladstone - there's just a broader opportunity for study, professional development and supervision with other senior clinicians.

"There's some things you just don't see working privately and that shouldn't be a reason to stop you learning as a clinician."

 

Megan Leane won the Young Business Leader Under Thirty Years Of Age award at the 2018 Best in Business awards.
Megan Leane won the Young Business Leader Under Thirty Years Of Age award at the 2018 Best in Business awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

The 28-year-old hopes her study will open up further opportunities following its completion.

"In nutrition you see some typical things coming through the clinic all the time such as type 2 diabetes, weight loss and weight loss surgeries," she said.

"The things we don't see are more intensive gastrointestinal surgeries and very young children under 12 months old and that's generally been because there hasn't been enough exposure to those things.

"We haven't been confident in managing those cases so taking a step out of private practice for a period of time to get that exposure will be very beneficial.

"I can upskill my own staff in those areas so that there are more options for the Gladstone region."

Ms Leane said Gladstone will be in safe hands with Kate McDermott joining the team.

"Kate is enthusiastic - she's great. She relocated from New South Wales and is very excited to start her new career in private practice," she said.

"She's a very confident and friendly practitioner."

More Stories

Show More
dietitian gladstone health gp super clinic megan leane
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    RENTS ON THE RISE: Gladstone market described as 'stable'

    premium_icon RENTS ON THE RISE: Gladstone market described as 'stable'

    Property RENTS are on the rise as Gladstone's property market continues its return to a new norm.

    • 27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    CQ caravan park owed $6000 after JMK collapse

    premium_icon CQ caravan park owed $6000 after JMK collapse

    News Small caravan park hit hard by JM Kelly collapse

    • 27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Going in to bat for Baffle Creek

    premium_icon Going in to bat for Baffle Creek

    News Councillor confident DES will listen to Baffle Creek concerns.

    • 27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Chemist thief needed his daily dose of vitamins

    premium_icon Chemist thief needed his daily dose of vitamins

    News A GLADSTONE man's "stupid act” has landed him before a court.

    • 27th Feb 2019 5:00 AM