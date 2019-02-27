Popular dietitian taking 12-month break

AWARD WINNER: Megan Leane has stepped aside from Megan Leane Dietitian in order to expand her knowledge base.

MULTIPLE award winning dietitian Megan Leane is taking a 12-month sabbatical but has no plans on leaving Gladstone.

"I'm seeking some professional development in some more complex cases that I haven't had the exposure to privately so we can keep providing a really comprehensive service in Gladstone," Ms Leane said.

"I've been able to link in with a government employment opportunity where they are giving me some professional development and work-shadowing particularly in paediatric nutrition for kids.

"I'll still be in Gladstone - there's just a broader opportunity for study, professional development and supervision with other senior clinicians.

"There's some things you just don't see working privately and that shouldn't be a reason to stop you learning as a clinician."

The 28-year-old hopes her study will open up further opportunities following its completion.

"In nutrition you see some typical things coming through the clinic all the time such as type 2 diabetes, weight loss and weight loss surgeries," she said.

"The things we don't see are more intensive gastrointestinal surgeries and very young children under 12 months old and that's generally been because there hasn't been enough exposure to those things.

"We haven't been confident in managing those cases so taking a step out of private practice for a period of time to get that exposure will be very beneficial.

"I can upskill my own staff in those areas so that there are more options for the Gladstone region."

Ms Leane said Gladstone will be in safe hands with Kate McDermott joining the team.

"Kate is enthusiastic - she's great. She relocated from New South Wales and is very excited to start her new career in private practice," she said.

"She's a very confident and friendly practitioner."