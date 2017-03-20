Popular CQ pub 'will be demolished' to make way for resort

The Eimeo Hotel is on such a large piece of land the pub isn't doing it justice, agents say.

IT'S the iconic pub that everyone who isn't from Mackay knows about, and by all reports its greatest assets will be its demise.

Agents selling the 102-year-old hotel say the pub will most likely be demolished to make way for a luxury Peppers-style resort on the site.

When my mother, Sandra Gellie, told my psuedo-auntie, Ann Pittard, I was moving to Mackay (from Gladstone) for work, Ann recounted the lovely meal and glasses of wine she had at the Eimeo Hotel.

Locals and visitors alike head to the Eimeo Hotel on Mango Avenue for the fantastic views.

It was unprompted and Ann is somewhat of a foodie, so the fact she remembers the Eimeo Hotel demonstrates how special that place is.

But, for Ann the view was the best part of the hotel.

Over the past few months that view and the five acres of land the hotel sits on has been shopped around to Chinese and Australian developers, not hoteliers.

The owners, Donald and Darlene Stayte, want to sell the hotel and contracted Power Power from Power Jeffrey & Co to do it.

He has just finished a period of expressions of interest and received some "light interest", from developers.

He said the aim of the sales campaign was to sell it for its worth to a developer not its worth for a hotelier.

A campaign has already been run targeting the sale to hoteliers, but that ended with the property being passed in at auction and agents left looking for a different approach.

Eimeo Pacific Hotel.

Mr Power said the developers would utilise the undeveloped beach front site and create more money out of it rather than what a hotelier would get from running the hotel.

"The hotel one of these days will be demolished," he said.

"Hoteliers won't pay for the development site just the hotel and it's worth more than that because it's an incredible site."

"We're looking at a very diverse re-development or a luxury medium high-rise accommodation such as Peppers.

"Retaining the licence of course but aiming at the upper market accommodation."

137 years of history

The hotel has been operating since 1915 with the Staytes in charge for almost the last 10 years.

It was first a boarding house, opened in 1880 by timber merchant Jeremiah Armitage, but passed through many hands until it was bought by Lavinia Walters, the current owner's grandmother, in 1932.

Regardless of who the new owners will be and what they do with the site, Mackay Tourism general manager Tas Webber said what was important was the business.

"In my point of view it doesn't matter who buys it, it is just making sure it is a tourism driver for our region," Mr Webber said.

"Looking at that site I'm sure you could make anything work whether it is new or old.

"We would be interested in the development and marketing of the business there as long as the business model is right."

As for the bricks and mortar of the current hotel, Mr Matin said it would be the end of an era when it does get knocked down.

"It will be a sad day for me when they knocked it down but I will make sure I am here for the very last day," Mr Matin said. "I really want it to be a nice restaurant with a view like this.

"The most important thing is that it brings more tourists to the area."

What you said on Facebook...

Peek Ster: Yeah it may suck, on the other page if no one buys it what happens then, especially the claims it's losing money? It will possibly sit empty, deteriorate and then get knocked down for a lot less. So I'm guessing for all parties there's a no win situation unless you're the current owner in which he can win, break even or lose.

Lill Matthews: Oh thats sad. I have fond memories of Eimeo Pub. Sunday night sesh was swimming at the beach, then climb those steep stairs half tanked to party at the awesome live bands they had. Wearing beach gear n thongs! They should bring that back, not demolish this iconic building!

Marney Hafey: How can that be allowed to happen. Come on Mackay stand up to them.

Bragg Fiona Jeff: Seriously....icon of Mackay going?? How many tourists have been taken there by their Mackay families and then go home and tell friends its a must do when visiting Mackay...tourism down the drain in Macktown

Kirsty Jane: Love going up there for lunch with a great view!! Would be awesome to have it renovated rather than destroyed!!

Brooke Adams: I love this place so sad, my mum even remembers when it use to be pink

Dani Baronet: They are going to have ALOT of angry locals

Josh Orr: It needs to be done to bring some more tourists to town

Leigh Graham: It was just on the show the Great South East yesterday

David Janus: I thought this was a historical building, how can it be demolished?

Leo Scott: I believe it's historical too with significant war history.

Gus Sacco: Why all the negativity? It's an old building. So much potential to turn it into something awesome where you could house all weather entertainment on the weekend. A modern building with all glass along to take in the view that can be closed on wet or hot humid days so patrons can be in air conditioned comfort but have the ability to open it up when the weather is perfect taking in the sea breeze. Clean canvas I say.