CONFIRMED: New location for popular Chinese restaurant
DRAGON Garden Chinese Restaurant will move to new premises on Tank St.
They will move infront to LarShar College of Beaute & Hair, which is next door to their existing location.
The restaurant have assured customers that their popular all-you-can-eat buffet will available at Chinatown Restaurant in the interim.
"We are working in conjunction with Chinatown Restaurant, which is 100 metres away next to the bicycle shop," a spokesperson said.
"Our well-known and customer-favourite all-you-can-eat smorgasbord is still be available for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
"We are looking forward to continue provide you with better service."
They also said the restaurant was moving to smaller space with cheaper rent.
A re-opening date is yet to be announced.