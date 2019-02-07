Menu
ON THE MOVE: Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant is relocating to a new store on Tank Street.
ON THE MOVE: Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant is relocating to a new store on Tank Street. Mark Zita
Business

CONFIRMED: New location for popular Chinese restaurant

Mark Zita
by
7th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAGON Garden Chinese Restaurant will move to new premises on Tank St.

They will move infront to LarShar College of Beaute & Hair, which is next door to their existing location.

The restaurant have assured customers that their popular all-you-can-eat buffet will available at Chinatown Restaurant in the interim.

"We are working in conjunction with Chinatown Restaurant, which is 100 metres away next to the bicycle shop," a spokesperson said.

ON THE MOVE: Dragon Garden Chinese Restaurant is relocating to a new store on Tank Street. Mark Zita GLA060219DGRDN

"Our well-known and customer-favourite all-you-can-eat smorgasbord is still be available for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

"We are looking forward to continue provide you with better service."

They also said the restaurant was moving to smaller space with cheaper rent.

A re-opening date is yet to be announced.

Gladstone Observer

