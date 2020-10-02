Popular car park closed as it receives major upgrades

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker.

A CALLIOPE boat ramp car park will undergo major upgrades just in time for Christmas.

Gladstone Ports Corporation will upgrade the Calliope River car park, with 31 car and trailer parks, two re-rigging bays and fixing existing toilet and waste facilities.

Two solar powered lights will also be installed in the car park as part of the project.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the project would significantly improve the old carpark area and create an enjoyable, accessible space for locals keen to launch their boat.

“We’re excited to get to work on these well-needed upgrades so families can soak up the new

area by the time December school holidays swing around,” Mr Walker said.

“This project will require us all to be a little patient when work is underway, as the boat ramp will be unavailable for up to six weeks.”

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was thrilled the work was taking place after many people had shared their

concerns about safe parking and access to the NRG boat ramp.

“What has come through loud and clear from our boating community is that they want safer and better access to our waterways,” Mr Butcher said.

“These additional upgrades will complement work already completed at this site over the past

several years including, upgrading the boat ramp and the installation of a floating walkway.

“I know this will be welcomed news for boaties at this popular ramp.”

Local stakeholders have been contacted by GPC, including local clubs, Marine Safety Queensland and the Gladstone Regional Council.

During the project, traffic controls and barricades will be in place to help redirect cars to the

nearest boat ramp car parks at the Marina and Morgan Street.

The carpark upgrade project is partly funded by GPC and Transport and Main Roads.

Teams at GPC will undertake most of the works, which will take seven weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by early December.