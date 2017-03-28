Popular cafe receives facelift and fresh menu

NEW LOOK: Cotton Mill Cafe owners Gary Warburton and wife Nikki Gaffy have completed stage one of their renovations to the cafe.

AFTER nine years with the same look, a popular Gladstone cafe has had a fresh makeover.

Cotton Mill Cafe owner Gary Warburton said they had been at their spot on Goondoon St for nine years, making it time for a bit of a new look.

"Over Christmas we were closed for three weeks and did some extensive renovations on the inside of the shop ... and kitchen,” Mr Warburton said.

"We've had new flooring put in, and even though we haven't made the cafe bigger, we've made the kitchen bigger because we had to do those steps first before the outdoor area gets bigger.”

Mr Warburton said the plaza area, where the cafe was situated, would have a makeover starting about August and Cotton Mill's completed refurbishments would coincide with this.

With upgrades to the plaza, the cafe owner said they would be able to alter the outdoor seating area to allow for double the number of customers.

"The outdoor area, because it's on a slope we can't have outdoor seating, but we will be able to once the plaza development takes place,” Mr Warburton said.

Along with a new kitchen, new mirrors and floors, the cafe also has a large mural art piece on the wall, with inspiration coming from Mr Warburton's home in the United Kingdom.

"We wanted something different, tying it in with my homeland from the UK and it's something slightly unique,” Mr Warburton said.

Along with a fresh look, Cotton Mill has launched a burger menu, equipped with something special, bacon jam.

Mr Warburton said the bacon jam was on all beef burgers. He created it after being inspired by an American eat street television show.

"It's got bacon, onions, balsamic vinegar and one surprising ingredient ... it adds that real kick and customers can't pick it,” he said.

The cafe is now open Saturdays, 7.30-11.30am and Sundays 8-11.30am for breakfast.

"There's no more Sunday lie-ins for us,” Mr Warburton said.