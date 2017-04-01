Popular cafe forced to shut its doors

The Empty Plate cafe owner Kylie Reynolds has worked many years in hospitality to be where she's at now. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

ONE of our region's popular cafes has been forced to close its doors.

Kylie Reynolds, the owner of The Empty Plate in Calliope, took to Facebook to announce the cafe's closure, which she said was caused by her own health complications.

"It is with immense sadness that unfortunately due to my health, high operating costs coupled with the declining economy that The Empty Plate has had to completely cease trading," Ms Reynolds posted to Facebook.

Ms Reynolds said she had surgery two weeks before opening the doors of The Empty Plate Cafe in 2015, and is now pregnant with her first child after being told she had slim chances of being able to bear children naturally.

The Empty Plate cafe owner Kylie Reynolds has worked many years in hospitality to be where she's at now. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA011015PLATE

"We tried as a team to keep trading as long as possible but the time has come where I have no other option and will be putting my health and the health of my unborn child above all else," she said.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions of my adult life... one of not only great sadness but also enormous excitement as in the coming months a miracle child will be born."

In the Facebook post, Ms Reynolds said she thanked all of her loyal customers for their continued support over the last two years.

"Once again from the bottom of my heart thank you for all that everyone has done for myself and my staff recently," she said.

"Hope to see you around our beautiful community to personally thank as many of you as possible."