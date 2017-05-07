26°
News

Popular cafe for sale a gold mine in the right hands

Sarah Barnham
| 7th May 2017 11:40 AM
NEW BEGINNINGS: Sonia and Brett McGuiness are selling their popular café, Say Espresso Bar, in Tannum Sands.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Sonia and Brett McGuiness are selling their popular café, Say Espresso Bar, in Tannum Sands. Paul Braven GLA180316ESPRESSO

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOT $341,000 handy?

You could be the new owner of popular Tannum Sands cafe, Say Espresso Bar.

Owners Sonia and Brett McGuiness opened the business just over two years ago and are now looking to hand it over to a buyer with a creative, passionate flare.

Mr McGuiness said his daughters, who both work at the cafe, were likely to move away for studies, so he and his wife wanted to take a step back from the busy life and spend more time as a family.

He said while the business was doing fantastically, it was simply time for the family to try new ventures.

"It has been extraordinary," Mr McGuiness said.

"Now that we have set the foundations and established such a great business, we are hoping someone with the same motivation and passion will buy it and continue to take it a step further," he said.

"Say Espresso Bar has the potential to become so much more, like (opening) for afternoon sessions (or) dinner with a tapas style menu.

"It's the perfect venue for that kind of style, but (it's) just unrealistic for us to expand, already being so busy with our lifestyles."

Mr McGuiness said there was an amazing amount of interest from buyers already.

"It is going to be tough to hand over, with everything we have put into it, but we are hoping the next custodian will continue to make it bigger and better," he said.

Gladstone Observer

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Why a Gladstone man went to jail for unlicenced driving

Why a Gladstone man went to jail for unlicenced driving

A jail term may seem like a harsh sentence for unlicenced driving.

Popular cafe for sale a gold mine in the right hands

NEW BEGINNINGS: Sonia and Brett McGuiness are selling their popular café, Say Espresso Bar, in Tannum Sands.

Got $341,000 handy?

'Everything was lost': Funds raised for Biloela fire family

FULLY ABLAZE: Four fire trucks were battling the blaze.

The house on Meissners Rd has been completely destroyed.

Former Bechtel worker busted with ecstasy, charged with fraud

GUILTY: Kane Lucas Penk leaves Gladstone Courthouse after pleading guilty to drug offences. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Gladstone man can't stay away from drugs.

Local Partners

Innovation key for more volunteers

INNOVATION is a key to finding more volunteers for groups in the Gladstone region.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

QCWA helping those in harder positions

GOOD CAUSE: Maree McKelvie and Trish Doherty from Queensland Country Women's Association were involved in the walk.

Walk helps vulnerable women in the world

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Diver relives shark attack horror

It was February 18 this year and Glenn was in the water with three mates.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

Natasha Exelby slams ABC after blooper fallout

Exelby has since left the broadcaster.

What happened to Natasha Exelby after that blooper

The sad secret behind Batman's creation

Batman has a new villain to add to his legendary rogue’s gallery.

Treasurer Scott Morrison bleeped during morning interview

Laurie Oakes questioned the Treasurer about education on Weekend Today.

Scott Morrison was censored seemingly at random by Channel Nine

REVIEW: The Play That Goes Wrong is laugh-a-minute fun

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

FAWLTY Towers fans will love this comedy about amateur actors.

What's on the small screen this week

SBS Eurovision hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst with Australia's 2017 representative Isaiah Firebrace, centre.

ISAIAH Firebrace is set to make his Eurovision debut.

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION.... THURSDAY, 4 MAY - 5.00PM-5.30PM

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

5 Tryon Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 5 Tryon Court to the market! Situated in a small cul-de-sac on a large 1266m2 allotment, is this beautifully renovated family...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME??

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $389,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

TIRED OF PAYING RENT? LOOK NO FURTHER!

62 Dixon Drive, Telina 4680

House 3 2 1 $255,000

This is the first time this home has been offered to the market with only one owner. This three bedroom, brick veneer home is situated at 62 Dixon Drive, Telina in...

YOUR PICTURESQUE COUNTRY LIFE AWAITS....CHARMING HIGH SET QUEENSLANDER

8 Degalgil Street, Boyne Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 $190,000

Set on 1012m2 in the quiet township of Nagoorin, this 4 bedroom Queenslander is the perfect home for a family looking to move to the country. Features of this...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Million-dollar city motel to go at bargain price at fire sale

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

Auction for Toolooa St motel held on site on Friday.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!