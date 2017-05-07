Popular cafe for sale a gold mine in the right hands

NEW BEGINNINGS: Sonia and Brett McGuiness are selling their popular café, Say Espresso Bar, in Tannum Sands.

GOT $341,000 handy?

You could be the new owner of popular Tannum Sands cafe, Say Espresso Bar.

Owners Sonia and Brett McGuiness opened the business just over two years ago and are now looking to hand it over to a buyer with a creative, passionate flare.

Mr McGuiness said his daughters, who both work at the cafe, were likely to move away for studies, so he and his wife wanted to take a step back from the busy life and spend more time as a family.

He said while the business was doing fantastically, it was simply time for the family to try new ventures.

"It has been extraordinary," Mr McGuiness said.

"Now that we have set the foundations and established such a great business, we are hoping someone with the same motivation and passion will buy it and continue to take it a step further," he said.

"Say Espresso Bar has the potential to become so much more, like (opening) for afternoon sessions (or) dinner with a tapas style menu.

"It's the perfect venue for that kind of style, but (it's) just unrealistic for us to expand, already being so busy with our lifestyles."

Mr McGuiness said there was an amazing amount of interest from buyers already.

"It is going to be tough to hand over, with everything we have put into it, but we are hoping the next custodian will continue to make it bigger and better," he said.