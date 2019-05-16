Popular business hits the market for $40K

Kin Coffee Co. opened at New Auckland in August 2018 and after serving up thousands of brews owner Sam Lintern has decided to sell.

A GLADSTONE business previously voted to serve the best coffee in central Queensland has just hit the market for $40,000.

Mr Lintern said he was starting on a new business venture but hoped the new owners were just as passionate about coffee.

"What is happening is that a project has come up that will allow me to expand my experiences and abilities,” he said.

"So, I'm selling the business in the hope someone will really appreciate what I have set up here.

"Ideally, someone who is looking to expand on the business or can provide a service to compliment the coffee service.

"That being said, someone could come in and change everything.”

Less than three months after opening, Mr Lintern was voted to have the best coffee in Central Queensland as voted by listeners of radio station Triple M Central Queensland.

"There is nothing negative about the sale and everything is happy and comfortable.

"Which makes me doubly pleased, being able to put the business on the market with an honest face.

Mr Lintern has been in the coffee industry since 2014 and previously worked as a roasting and warehouse manager in Brisbane.

At Kin Coffee Co. customers have a selection of coffee beans from a variety of cultures including, Brazil, Columbia, Sumatra and India.

Locations Estate Agents have advertised the business on sale for $40,000.

For information contact agent Alicia Williams on 0432686751.