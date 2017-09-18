26°
Popular breakfast TV show films live from Gladstone region next week

THE Today Show broadcasting live at Maroochydore Beach, as part of the region's 50th anniversary of naming celebrations. Patrick Woods
MILLIONS of people from throughout Australia will get an up-close view of the Gladstone region next week.

Breakfast TV favourites Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson will film the Today Show from the Seventeen Seventy foreshore next Tuesday morning.

It will be huge exposure for the region, with 3million tuning into the show every morning.

Attracting the show to the region was a collaborative effort between Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited and Gladstone Regional Council.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers said the Today Show feature would help boost domestic tourism in the region.

She said it would showcase a mixture of the area's natural assets, like its beaches and national park, and some of the popular tourism activities.

"We're hoping to really take advantage of this mass promotional opportunity,” Ms Rodgers said.

"There has been some challenges in the past 12 months but we're in a wonderful holiday period at the moment, and after the school holidays we'll have our annual triathlon, so there's lots of good things to talk about.”

The visit is part of their We Love Australia campaign which starts on Monday at Cairns.

Joining Karl and Lisa will be Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins, Sylvia Jeffreys and Natalia Cooper.

During their visit Agnes Water region dog trainer Chris de Aboitiz will attempt to break a world record by paddling his stand-up paddleboard with 26 dogs on board.

"We always love getting out of the studio and into the very places that make Australia the great country it is,” Lisa said.

Karl and Dickie will also explore the area on Harley inspired motorcycles and try their hand at offshore fishing.

"We know how good Australia is, but seriously, how good is Australia! Sun, beaches, wine, pizza, and five very different places that sum up the spirit of our great country,” Karl said.

Ms Rodgers said locals and tourists were invited to join in the excitement next Tuesday morning.

