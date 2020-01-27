Popular Boyne Island garage sale returns

Friends of Bindaree garage sale is back after a four month hiatus.

Friends of Bindaree garage sale is back after a four month hiatus.

AFTER a four-month hiatus the Friends of Bindaree garage sale is back.

The fundraiser for Bindaree Lodge will be on two Wednesday’s and one Saturday each month for the next few months.

Friends of Bindaree spokeswoman Joy Kopelke said they had spent several days a week for months fixing up the shed.

“Our job was to get the Friends of Bindaree shed to a standard to be safe for volunteers and the general public,” Mrs Kopelke said.

She said they were hoping to recruit more volunteers to help with the sales.

“We have a vital core of people who are dedicated to getting it up and running,” she said.

“This will be reviewed in April, hopefully we’ll be getting more volunteers.”

There are restrictions on what Friends of Bindaree can accept and they are unable to pick up donations.

The money raised from the garage sales help Bindaree Lodge residents and has previously funded painting buildings, installing a new phone system and installing solar panels.

The garage sales will be reviewed in April.

“It may change, it may increase, which would be lovely,” Mrs Kopelke said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Joy on 0436 922 679.

Sales will be held on March 2, 14 and 25 and April 5, 18 and 29.