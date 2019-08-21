Popular Boyne Island garage sale on the move

Site Manager at Bindaree, By Sundale Vicki Lawrence out the front of the organisation's new building on Gilbert Ct, Boyne Island.

BOYNE Island's popular monthly garage sale is closing the shed doors and heading to a new location.

Friends of Bindaree will move from Beacon Avenue to 1 Gilbert Circuit into the old Mitre 10 due to ongoing health and safety issues at the old site.

Sundale site manager Vicki Lawrence said Sundale was extremely proud of its relationship with Friends of Bindaree and the valuable work it does, and forecasts an even stronger and brighter future.

"The safety, health and well-being of Sundale's residents, the volunteers who man the Friends of Bindaree shed, and the local community who frequently visit the Beacon Avenue site is our main priority,” Mrs Lawrence said.

"The outdated shed is putting the health and well-being of our wonderful volunteers and our supportive community at risk, which is unacceptable.

"So Friends of Bindaree can continue its amazing work, Sundale, in consultation with Friends of Bindaree, has sourced a new location on Gilbert Circuit, which will undergo a rigorous risk assessment.

She said the former Mitre 10 site would allow them to expand and provide their army of hard-working volunteers.

"In addition to providing customers with ample parking space, the move to the former Mitre 10 site will also prioritise the safety, health and well-being of the volunteers who currently man the Friends of Bindaree shed and the local community who frequently attend its wonderful garage sales,” Ms Lawrence said.

She said Sundale would cover all moving costs including relocation of stock and fit outs.

Sundale is working closely with Friends of Bindaree and is establishing a working group to ensure a seamless transition to the new premises and exact relocation dates.

Friends of Bindaree is expected to open in the new location by the end of the year.