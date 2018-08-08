Popular Boyne Island cafe hits market for a bargain

BARGAIN: MJ's has hit the market for under $200K.

A POPULAR Boyne Island cafe has hit the market for price so good it'll make you lick your lips.

MJ's on Boyne is well-known by tradies, tourists and locals for it's idyllic location over looking the Boyne River but now it could all be yours for a whisker under $200,000.

Owners, mother and daughter duo, Jenny and Jacqui Pugh have decided to let the business at 52 Malpas St go after six years of serving up fish and chips and mouth-watering burgers.

Jacqui Pugh, 25 said the cafe held a lot of family memories for the Pugh's.

"Our family has owned it since 2012 but I took over in 2014 and it's been a fantastic experience that I was so lucky to share with my family,” Ms Pugh said.

"Not everyone gets to work with their mum and sisters everyday, that has been such a great luxury that I have never taken for granted.

"Mum cherished the business and she always said she was so lucky that she got to work with her girls.”

Ms Pugh is one of five siblings who worked at the cafe.

"My three little sisters look back and remember all the good times finishing school and coming to the cafe,” Ms Pugh said. "It's been such a great ride and we have made so many good friends who come in regularly.

"We have also employed so many juniors here and it has been inspiring watching them grow and get their first job here.”

The cafe also features a dwelling upstairs as well as outdoor dining and a large car park.

'It would be a fantastic opportunity for a couple who could pretty much live upstairs and run the shop downstairs,” Ms Pugh said.

Ms Pugh said she is excited to get back into the cafe business after travelling around Australia with her partner.