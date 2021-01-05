Menu
The CQ Beer and Cider Festival is back and will be held on February 6, 2021. Photo credit: Wezzy Cruze
Food & Entertainment

Popular beer festival back for 2021

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Gladstone’s premium craft drinking event is returning for a second year - this time at a new location.

The CQ Beer and Cider Festival will be held on Saturday, February 6 from 2pm at the GPC Marina Parklands at 30 Lord St.

Event organiser Jemma Tangohau said the new location was the perfect setting for the event. “We are really excited to bring the event a bit closer to the city heart,” she said.

The 2020 event was well received with more than 1200 tickets sold and organisers are confident this year will be even better.

The CQ Beer and Cider Festival is back on February 6, 2021. Photo credit: Wezzy Cruze
Early Bird prices are available now until January 15 with the first 1500 tickets sold receiving a free re-usable cup.

At the event, expect more than 50 varieties of beer and cider, live entertainment by Maddi and the Hooper’s and plenty of other local bands, a pop-up barber shop, keg throwing competition and heaps more.

For up-to-date information on the event and to purchase tickets head to the CQ Beer and Cider Festival Facebook page.

Gladstone Observer

