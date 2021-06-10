Popular Awoonga Dam area faces an extended closure

Gladstone Area Water Board has advised residents and visitors that the popular Riverston Bay Recreational Area will be closed for a fortnight.

GAWB Chief Executive Officer Darren Barlow said a new section of footpath would be constructed between the Lake Awoonga Caravan Park and Riverston Bay Recreation Area.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of our visitors,” Mr Barlow said.

“We’re committed to providing safe and accessible recreational facilities to our local community.”

GAWB will improve pedestrian access between the Caravan Park and Riverston Bay by replacing part of the wall at the Riverston Bay entrance with a new footpath.

At present, pedestrians are forced to walk around the wall and into oncoming traffic.

“The new footpath aims to improve pedestrian safety between the two areas,” Mr Barlow.

“All other Lake Awoonga recreational areas will remain open during this time, including the main boat ramp and Ironbark Gully.

“The patience and co-operation of our local community is greatly appreciated during this time”

Visitors to Lake Awoonga are encouraged to avoid the Riverston Bay Recreation Area and be aware of increased heavy vehicle movements while construction is underway.

The road closure will be in place at Awoonga Dam Road, adjacent to the Caravan Park, to ensure sufficient turning is provided to vehicles and caravans.

Access to Riverston Bay will be closed on the following dates:

– Friday, June 12: 7:30am to 5:30pm

– June 14 to 18: 7:30am to 5:30pm

– June 21 to 25: 7:30am to 5:30pm

For more information, please phone GAWB on 4976 3000.