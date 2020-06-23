Popular art awards to go ahead

2019 judge Simon Elliott with the Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award winner, Ghungalu Land Blackdown Tableland by Kevin Duthie. Photo: M Richards

IN A win for local artists, the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum has announced the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards will go ahead this year, marking the 45th anniversary of the highly anticipated awards.

Gladstone region councillor Glenn Churchill said he was thrilled the awards would go ahead.

“Given recent events, we are proud to be able to once again provide our community with the fantastic showcase of artists’ works from near and far,” Cr Churchill said.

Tracy Puklowski, director of the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in Launceston, will be the judge of the awards.

Cr Churchill said Ms Puklowski was expected to bring an exciting insight and interpretation to the awards.

Since its inauguration in 1976, the awards have become one of Queensland’s most prestigious

regional art events and are eagerly anticipated each year.

The 2019 awards attracted 372 entries from established, emerging and amateur artists from across the country, with almost 4500 visitors attending the exhibition and supporting public programs.

The awards’ namesake, Martin Hanson (1923-76) was a popular and highly respected local

businessman who was Member for the Legislative Assembly for Port Curtis (1963-76), and

patron to the Gladstone Artists’ Club.

As a tribute to his patronage and in conjunction with the family, the Gladstone Artists’ Club held the first Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards and Exhibition in 1976.

The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum became the custodian of the awards in 1993.

This year’s event launch and presentation will be held on October 17 following the sponsors’ preview on October 16.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 health directives, social distancing rules may still apply and could limit the amount of people able to attend the events.

For more information on the 2020 Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards, visit gragm.qld.gov.au.