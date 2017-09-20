Popular apprentice program searching for Gladstone applicants

WELCOMING NEWCOMERS:Councillor Kahn Goodluck with QAL's apprentice of the year award winners Joshua Bishop and Peter Ogilvie and QAL General Manager Mike Dunstan.

HUNDREDS of applications are expected for two four-year apprenticeships offered at Queensland Alumina Limited for 2018.

The alumina refinery, one of the largest in Australia, is recruiting an electrical and instrumentation and a fitting and turning apprentices.

The program, now in its 49th year, has trained 838 apprentices and currently there are 34 completing their trades at the site.

Human resources manager Brian Swart said each year they receive more than 300 applications for the elusive roles.

Mr Swart said prioritise Gladstone residents including by offering plant visits to the region's high schools to give students an insight into the industry.

"Recruiting Gladstone applicants is a key part of this process,” he said.

"During (the school tours) students are exposed to many areas of the Plant and have the opportunity to speak to current QAL emloyees about their experiences.”

Mr Swart said people keen to apply should consider their interests before choosing which apprenticeship they want, and if invited to an interview, dress appropriately.

"Research your trade and have an understanding of the organisation that you apply with,” he said.

"Have the right attitude by taking pride in your work, ensuring that your CV and cover letter is in a clear format and outlines your work experience.”

The recruitment phase comes off the back of ongoing concern for dropping apprentice opportunities.

Labor senator Chris Ketter says apprentice numbers in the seat of Flynn have dropped by 45% since 2013

Meanwhile in June The Observer confirmed as few as 19 first year apprentices were hired this year by some of Gladstone's largest employers.

"Providing opportunities to the next generation of tradespeople is an important part of supporting the local community and providing a pipe-line of skilled tradespeople for our alumina refinery,” general manager Mike Dunstan said.

"Many of our apprentices develop the right skills to become capable tradespeople wile feeling part of the QAL team.”