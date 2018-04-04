Popular Agnes Water store Kachina Moon up for sale

CHASING THE MOON: Suze Hagenbach is selling the popular Kachina Moon store at Agnes Water

ACCORDING to Kachina Moon owner, Suze Hagenbach, Agnes Water folk don't like drastic changes.

Which is why many of them were upset to learn she had put her clothing and gift store, Kachina Moon, up for sale because of a family illness.

"I think they're worried that the store will close down because we've been here a long time and it's become part of the community," she said.

Suze said she would miss the store which she opened 13 years ago, including her many regular customers.

"We have our regulars, in spite of internet shopping," she said.

We really rely on our locals make an effort to shop locally

"Over they years I've watched kids come in to buy their first fairies and turtles, and now they're buying dresses.

"Plus I've made friends with people from all over Australia and overseas."

For locals the popular store is simply 'The Moon', or 'Catchinthemoon'.

"The proper pronunciation is Ka-cheena Moon. Kachina is the native American spirit for re-birth," Suze said.

People interested in purchasing the popular Agnes shop can contact Suze via the store's Facebook page, or email her at: kachinamoon2@gmail.com