Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Workman’s Beach Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19. Picture: Agnes Water Main Beach
Workman’s Beach Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19. Picture: Agnes Water Main Beach
Lifestyle

Popular Agnes Water day area to reopen

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKMAN’s Beach Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19.

Gladstone Regional Council advises the area at Agnes Water will reopen on Tuesday, July 14.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to explore their backyard and visit the area.

“Now that Queensland restrictions have eased, why not explore the Southern Great Barrier Reef and all it has to offer by visiting the beautiful Discovery Coast on your next holiday,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett also thanked the Discovery Coast Ranger Service for their management of the associated campgrounds at Workman’s Beach.

The campgrounds will remain closed while Council explores options for managing this area.

Cr Burnett encouraged residents interested in camping to visit other campgrounds in the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy area.

For more information, go to gladstone.qld.gov.au/campingbeaches-1 or www.gladstoneregion.info.

agnes water and 1770 agnes water tourism mayor matt burnett workman's beach
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        premium_icon Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        Motor Sports “Once you do your first few runs, you will become addicted.”

        • 9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        Making a splash: some pools in Gladstone to reopen this month

        premium_icon Making a splash: some pools in Gladstone to reopen this...

        News Gladstone Regional Council set two reopen two popular aquatic centres over the next...

        • 9th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
        Man was ‘holding drugs for a mate’

        premium_icon Man was ‘holding drugs for a mate’

        Crime The 22-year-old tried to hide when he saw police.

        Jet set, go: Airport reveales new cafe offering

        premium_icon Jet set, go: Airport reveales new cafe offering

        News Start your next air adventure off the right way with Gladstone’s newest cafe, set...