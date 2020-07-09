Popular Agnes Water day area to reopen

Workman’s Beach Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19. Picture: Agnes Water Main Beach

Workman’s Beach Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19. Picture: Agnes Water Main Beach

WORKMAN’s Beach Day Use Area will reopen next week following its closure due to COVID-19.

Gladstone Regional Council advises the area at Agnes Water will reopen on Tuesday, July 14.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to explore their backyard and visit the area.

“Now that Queensland restrictions have eased, why not explore the Southern Great Barrier Reef and all it has to offer by visiting the beautiful Discovery Coast on your next holiday,” Cr Burnett said.

Cr Burnett also thanked the Discovery Coast Ranger Service for their management of the associated campgrounds at Workman’s Beach.

The campgrounds will remain closed while Council explores options for managing this area.

Cr Burnett encouraged residents interested in camping to visit other campgrounds in the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy area.

For more information, go to gladstone.qld.gov.au/campingbeaches-1 or www.gladstoneregion.info.