Popular Agnes Water business expands to include a boutique

AN AGNES Water business has expanded to provide more retail options.

Discovery Coast Bloom owner Loulita Hyland opened her in-store boutique Blacke last Tuesday as an extension to the existing business.

Ms Hyland said Blacke aimed to offer "retail therapy” in the form of kids' clothing and unique baskets and bags made in Africa.

"We've got baskets from Adinkra Designs ... their warehouse is in Sydney but the baskets are made in Ghana,” Ms Hyland said.

"Another label I have is a kids' clothing label from the Gold Coast, which is Duke of London and it's higher-end clothing for 0-14 years.”

Ms Hyland said she wanted to specialise in kids' clothing as many women's clothing options already existed in the area.

"I wanted to have something no one else had and there is lots of children around our town,” Ms Hyland said.

"(Blacke) is very beach enthused, there's matching dad and son board shorts and matching daughter rashies for dad's board shorts.”

Ms Hyland said she wanted to distinguish the new boutique from her existing store DC Blooms, which sells flowers, custom-made cakes and coffee.

"With my florist shop I wanted a really nice, clean and white shop for the flowers and thought 'you know what, I'll make this room black instead of hitting Facebook with the clothing as well as everything I'm doing with my flowers,” she said.

"The whole shop is black, the floor is black, the walls are black, only the stock is not.”

Ms Hyland said opening the boutique was partially influenced by the many tourists who frequented Agnes Water.

"Having (DC Blooms) for a few years now I see tourists come in and go 'I can't really buy a bunch of flowers', so they'll have coffee ... but they'll also be wanting to buy something to take home,” Ms Hyland said.