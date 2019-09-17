PopCon returning soon

COSPLAY: Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton from Lego Masters are headed to Pop Con in Gladstone.

COSPLAY: Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton from Lego Masters are headed to Pop Con in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE’S number one cosplay event is set to make a smash return for the third consecutive year in November.

PopCon 2019 will have big names in the anime, scifi, fantasy and gaming worlds roll into Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday, November 2.

Helping to host the event will be LEGO Master TV favourites Jimmy and Maddy.

Joining them are fantasy authors Tara Ingham and Ian Irvine.

Competitions will be held throughout the day including cosplay and Lego competitions with prizes up for grabs.

The day would be filled with non-stop action from patrons getting the chance to speak with Grizzly Tech to having hands-on experience with Nightfall Wrestling and Sons of Obiwan.

Gladstone PopCon will run from 9am-2pm and is gold coin entry. For more info, go to

gladstoneentertainment.com/popcon