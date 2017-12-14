Pop-up store in time for Christmas

Tara Tucker, Shae McCrae (back), Charmaine Banfield (front), and Natalia Kuznetsov Kalugin, are four small business owners who have joined together for a Christmas Pop-up Shop at Boyne Plaza.

Tara Tucker, Shae McCrae (back), Charmaine Banfield (front), and Natalia Kuznetsov Kalugin, are four small business owners who have joined together for a Christmas Pop-up Shop at Boyne Plaza. Matt Taylor GLA121217SHOP

FOUR Gladstone small businesses have joined forces this festive period, to fill what they see as a gap in the market for shoppers looking for something a little different this Christmas.

Focusing on locally handmade and unique gifts, the group of owners say it's a change from the generic gifts offered by major shopping retailers.

Tara Tucker from Trees N Bees Handmade Soaps and Natural Living, said the idea was something they couldn't do on their own.

"This is four local small business in the area, we come together yearly, we decorate, open our shop, sell to the public and close on Christmas Eve,” Ms Tucker said.

"We don't have enough gifts shops in the area and having it local and handmade makes it even better.

"We couldn't do this by ourselves so we got together to make it work.”

The pop-up shop is set-up in Boyne Plaza opposite Woolworths, in a space that Ms Tucker said was vacant for 10 months of the year.

Customer Andrea Soucelier said she shopped there to support local business.

"It's all handmade, it's all natural, it's all individual,” Ms Soucelier said.

"It's an excellent place to do your Christmas shopping and there's something for everyone.”

The shop features gifts for women and men, with nearly all of the stock locally handmade and designed.

Ms Tucker said she was hoping to continue the idea on the back of its success.

"Natalia (one of the other owners) and I are looking at maybe doing a Mother's Day shop, trying to get us out again,” she said.

"People come in and it's thrilling to see the happiness on their faces and we get a thrill out of it too.”