Pop-up food truck serving sweet nostalgia

Wendy's On Wheels will be here until Mother's Day. Pictured: Wendy's employee Chloe Stacey.

GLADSTONE residents are getting a taste of nostalgia after a pop-up franchise rolled into town, but it won’t be here for long.

It’s the first time Wendy’s On Wheels has come to Gladstone and franchise owner Lynne Rix has been amazed at the public’s reception.

“It’s been really positive,” Ms Rix said.

“We’ve had people of all ages right through to little old ladies getting their favourite licorice ice cream because they can’t find it anywhere else.”

Ms Rix said for a lot of people, the Wendy’s food truck brought back fond memories when Wendy’s used to be located at Stockland Gladstone.

“People have been asking for old menu items simply because they miss it,” she said.

She has even had to employ two Gladstone locals to keep up with demand.

Ms Rix has been working the food truck circuit for about 10 years, and has had to travel to different towns for work after COVID-19 restrictions cancelled events and festivals.

“Normally we do all the shows … but with no events, we had to think what else we could do,” she said.

While they’re only here for two weeks, Ms Rix said she would visit again.

“We’ll definitely be back,” she said.

Gladstone Regional Councillor Kahn Goodluck confirmed the truck was permitted as a licensed food businesses operating on a commercial private property.

Located at 23 Toolooa St, Wendy’s will be here until Mother’s Day and is open from 10am-8pm daily.