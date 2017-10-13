Poor showing for climate event sees cancellation

The Queensland government has committed to a range of measures in response to climate change like funding for carbon farming, green star ratings for government buildings and funding for local councils to deal with sea level rise.

A CLIMATE change information session, to be held in Gladstone, was cancelled at short notice when only three residents registered to attend it.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) had arranged to host the session on Wednesday, October 4, at Rydges Hotel in Goondoon St.

The session's purpose was to give the community an understanding of what the Queensland Government is doing to adapt to climate change and how they might be affected.

It is one of many sessions which the EHP has organised across the state.

An EHP spokesperson advised they had received a higher number of registrations from other regional communities.

Mackay attracted 31 people, Gympie 22 people, the Gold Coast 20, and Toowoomba 12.

A spokesperson for local environmental group, the Gladstone Conservation Council said "it's extremely disappointing that people had the opportunity to go and only three people registered".

The GCC spokesperson said representatives from the group would have liked to attend but were unable to, for logistical reasons, and that perhaps the event would be better held outside business hours.

The session was part of the Queensland government's initiative to present their Climate Change Transition Strategy and Climate Change Adaptation Strategy.

They have rescheduled the event for Monday November 6 at 1pm and are hoping a larger audience will register.