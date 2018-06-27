Poor decisions behind drink driving cases in Gladstone court

AN ARGUMENT with her eldest son was behind a woman's snap decision to drive while drunk, Gladstone Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Linda Jane Cunningham, 46, was breathalysed after her car struck a guard rail on Boyne Island Rd at 1.45am on June 6.

She returned a .181 per cent blood alcohol reading after being brought back to the police station.

Ms Cunningham's lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said her client had drunk two large glasses of wine that night and had not intended to get behind the wheel until some long-running family issues boiled over.

She agreed with magistrate Dennis Kinsella that Ms Cunningham was very lucky something worse had not occurred.

"She may have ended up in a different jurisdiction," she said - prompting Mr Kinsella to quip Ms Cunningham herself may have ended up in a very different jurisdiction had things gone worse than they had.

Mr Kinsella fined Ms Cunningham $1400 and disqualified her from driving for the next 10 months.

Later in the day, a Benaraby man told the court he was "feeling very stupid at the moment" after finding himself facing a drink driving charge having previously lost his licence for three months in November.

Danny James Cusack, 39, blew a .077 reading at an RBT at Tannum Sands late on the afternoon of June 9.

He told police he had drunk about 12 Fourex beers the day before.

Representing himself, Mr Cusack said he had honestly thought he was not over the limit otherwise he definitely would not have been driving.

"I didn't in any way take that (previous) sentence lightly," he told Mr Kinsella.

Mr Kinsella accepted the situation was probably a miscalculation on the defendant's part, but said that was the problem with long drinking sessions and it was often best to not drive at all the day afterwards just in case.

He fined Mr Cusack $800 and disqualified him from driving for four months