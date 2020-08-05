Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New Derwent Valley Council funded logos
New Derwent Valley Council funded logos
Offbeat

Pooping tigers and kids’ hieroglyphics: Council’s $140k flop

by JESSICA HOWARD
5th Aug 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY response to new council-funded logos have received a mixed reaction, with opinions ranging from 'great' to 'Egyptian hieroglyphs a 5-year-old would draw.'

The quirky $140,000 project by consultants For The People commissioned by the Derwent Valley Council has seen nine new icons created for the region.

The range includes cherries, the Tasmanian tiger, the Fagus, Platypus, Derwent River, swan, hops, trout and eucalyptus and come in sets of four logos in nine different colours.

Mayor Ben Shaw said the idea for the series of brands came after widespread community consultation.

New Derwent Valley Council funded logos
New Derwent Valley Council funded logos

"It came out strongly from the community that we've kind of lost our sense of identity - we're on a journey to reinvent the place," he said.

 

"We've got this clean green branding for all of Tassie so we wanted to differentiate ourselves. "We're saying come to the Derwent Valley and hear some stories, talk to some locals, see some big trees and platypuses and catch some trout."

Social media pundits have been quick to give their two cents worth, with the Tassie Tiger logos attracting particular criticism.

"I feel bad for criticising, however, this tiger looks like its been doing a poo for about 100 years. What's with the obviously vintage/retro look? Aren't we looking forward?" said Rachael Ploughman.

"Looks a lot like Egyptian hieroglyphs a 5-year-old would draw," said Sharon Miller.

"Is this a marketing ploy to get people talking about it, like the whole iSnack 2.0. Gosh I hope so," said Alan Baker.

But not everyone jumped on the logo bashing bandwagon.

"I think the branding is great! It is tongue in cheek and not taking ourselves too seriously. We all tell stories and they get better with each retelling," said Lisa West.

Cr Shaw said he wasn't surprised by the mixed response.

"Generally it's the ones who weren't involved in the earlier consultation process who say they don't like it," he said.

In 2015, Hobart residents overwhelmingly rejected a new city council logowhich cost more than $200,000 to roll out.

Five years later, the logo remains and the outrage has dissipated.

Originally published as Pooping tigers and kids' hieroglyphics: Council's $140k branding flop

More Stories

branding derwent valley council logos marketing social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Tuesday, August 4.

        • 5th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        New $42 million Gladstone facility opens today

        premium_icon New $42 million Gladstone facility opens today

        Health “Care is delivered in a streamlined, contemporary and built-for-purpose facility,”...

        Sex toy thief caught with $4k worth of meth

        premium_icon Sex toy thief caught with $4k worth of meth

        Crime The man was caught on CCTV placing a vibrating egg down his pants.

        Pub chat: Iconic Miriam Vale Hotel going strong 130 years on

        premium_icon Pub chat: Iconic Miriam Vale Hotel going strong 130 years on

        News The hotel was established before the railway and the post office in Miriam Vale.