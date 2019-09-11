Poolwerx Gladstone celebrates milestone

MILESTONE: Pat and Rhonda Henson and the team at Poolwerx Gladstone are marking 20 years of the store in the community.

Simon Young

PAT Henson says "old fashioned client service” has been key to Poolwerx Gladstone's success over the years.

Franchise owners Pat and Rhonda Henson bought the franchise just over 11 years ago and Pat said they had enjoyed each moment.

"What can I say about being outdoors, around people's pools, cleaning pools, repairing and replacing equipment ... it's a wonderful lifestyle job,” Pat said.

This year, the team are celebrating 20 years of Poolwerx Gladstone and Pat said it felt "terrific”.

"When we first bought the business we only had 30 clients as road clients, (now) we have well over 200 clients,” Pat said.

He said good relationships with clients was important.

"I think that we have a lot to offer our clients and certainly within the Gladstone region there are chances for us to provide a service for everyone,” Pat said.

"Our product range ranges from the cheap end to the top end, so we've always got ways we can help people out.”

"It's all about coming and talking to us.”

Over the years, Pat and Rhonda have cited innovation, new ideas and improved practices as some of the biggest changes they have seen within the business itself.

"Poolwerx offers the latest water technology on the market, with the new spin system being the only recognised technology for those within the field,” Pat said.

Pat said they focus on educating their clients in addition to providing good service.

"Our vision is to educate our clients in the maintenance and safe keeping of their pool so they can actually enjoy the family environment,” he said.

"We love teaching people how to look after their pool and love to share information with them.”

Pat said he splits his time between Gladstone and Bundaberg, where the pair own a second franchise.

"Our business is basically on the cloud so it doesn't matter where I am or where Rhonda is, it's very easy to manage the business.”

To celebrate 20 years in the Gladstone community, Pat and Rhonda host a grand opening celebration at the new Poolwerx Gladstone store, which opened earlier this year.

Giveaways, prizes, one-on-one consultations with sales representatives and store-wide discounts will be on offer for Gladstone residents.

The celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday.