MAKEOVER: Sunshine Coast's House Rules contestants Shayn and Carly Clark.
MAKEOVER: Sunshine Coast's House Rules contestants Shayn and Carly Clark.
Pool tops House Rules couple's garden wishlist

Seanna Cronin
8th Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:38 AM
HOUSE Rules returns to the Coast tonight as work begins on Shayn and Carly Clark's front and back gardens.

The couple's Aroona home will get a complete exterior makeover as the reality renovation show's semi-finals enter a third week.

The parents have left a wish list of four rules for their fellow teams to follow. Top of the list is a private and family-friendly space for their daughters Harper and Imogen to play.

"We would love a fairy garden or some beautiful little oasis for the girls where they can spend hours and hours outside," Carly told the Daily. "Our front fence currently gives us no privacy so I don't let the girls play out the front unless I'm with them."

Shayn's partially completed man cave will also get a spruce up and the family would be blown away if the teams managed to build them a swimming spool. With just four working days it would be a tough ask, but pools have been delivered in previous seasons.

"It's on our wish list," Carly said. "Our dream if we didn't get on House Rules was to level it all up and put a pool in the front yard. "It would be lovely to see. Like the bathtub, it's something the girls talked about with us."

Once all four garden makeovers are completed, only two of the four teams will advance to the grand final. Either way, Carly said she and Shayn are happy to now have their dream family home.

"I'm a huge believer in things happening for a reason," she said. "

After we worked on Tim and Mat's garden we started to see the girls getting restless. I said to Shayn 'I don't know how much more they can cope without us'. If we can get into the grand final then we'll work really bloody hard to win, but if we don't then that's the universe telling me I need to be home with my girls."

House Rules airs tonight at 7.30 on Seven.

