Paramedics were called to Gladstone’s Tank Street on Monday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A female toddler has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a scary swimming pool incident on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed to Gladstone’s Tank Street about 2.10pm after a report a toddler had been under the water for about 40 seconds.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the female toddler was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

