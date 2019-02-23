POODLE LOVE: All paws on deck for new monthly meet-up

POODLE CLUB: Cat Lee, who has recently moved to Gladstone with her poodle Billy Bob, and is hoping to start a group for the animal lovers.

DO YOU love poodles and meeting up with other owners? There is a new monthly meet-up for all breed lovers to attend.

Poodles at the Park was started by retiree and new resident Cat Lee.

She set up the event to introduce the concept to Gladstone residents after being part of a similar group in Western Australia.

"When I was living in WA, there was a monthly meeting - Doodles Down South,” Ms Lee said.

"I loved going there because I love poodles and it was a fun thing to do.”

After moving to the Gladstone region only last Tuesday, she noticed there wasn't a similar group here.

"I knew I'd miss (the group) there, so I thought there's nothing to stop me from starting something over here,” she said.

Ms Lee decided to move to the region because it reminded her of her home town of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

" I like the fact that (Gladstone) is a harbour town,” she said. "I like ships and harbours and thought I'll start here.”

Prospective attendees will also meet Ms Lee's own poodle, five-year- old Billy Bob.

"He's like other dogs - he has his own unique personality. He's very friendly,” she said.

The event starts at 9am Sunday at the Webb Park Dog Park on Palm Dr and full details are on the Poodles at the Park Facebook page.