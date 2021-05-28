Queensland star Kalyn Ponga is in doubt for Origin 1. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Christo

Queensland star Kalyn Ponga is in doubt for Origin 1 after being ruled out of Newcastle‘s clash against Manly on Sunday with an ongoing groin injury.

Ponga was named to return from a two-week lay-off against the Sea Eagles, but he withdrew from the match on Friday.

It leaves the 12th placed Knights in a hole heading into a crucial clash against an in-form Manly side led by superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic.

The groin injury also casts doubt over Ponga’s place in the Queensland team for Origin 1 on Wednesday, June 9.

The Maroons team will head into camp next week in preparation for the Origin opener.

It means Ponga will be racing the clock to prove his fitness for the traditional interstate clash.

If he is ruled out through injury, his absence would be a bitter blow for Queensland’s chance of defending their Origin crown.

Tex Hoy is expected to replace Ponga at fullback for Newcastle against Manly.

Originally published as Ponga in doubt for Origin opener