Pollutant data shows Gladstone particle levels remain high

GOING UP: An aerial view of Gladstone Power Station. Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

NEW DATA from the National Pollutant Inventory shows Gladstone's fine particle emissions remain at concerningly high levels, according to environmental researchers.

The data relies on self-reporting by pollutant emitters but remains the most comprehensive record of air pollution available.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from Gladstone Power Station increased by 7 per cent from 2015-16 to 2016-17, while the station's PM2.5 fine particle emissions fell by two per cent to just under 50,000kg.

The biggest new sources of air pollution in Gladstone were the three LNG plants on Curtis Island, which contributed 13 per cent of the city's oxides of nitrogen emissions according to analysis by Environmental Justice Australia researcher Dr James Whelan.

Dr Whelan said Gladstone remained a "hotspot" for air pollution in Australia, along with Newcastle and the Latrobe Valley, and the Federal Government should be given the authority to strictly enforce air quality standards.

He said Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's push for a second coal-fired power station to be built in the city would be the "kiss of death for Gladstone".

"I'd suggest, with respect, Mr O'Dowd probably believes in fairies at the bottom of the garden," he said.

"There's a reason there isn't a company putting their hand up to construct a new coal-fired power generator in Australia - in fact we've had seven closures in the last four years.

"We'd recommend (politicians) focus their energy on transition planning."

Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chief executive Patrick Hastings said Gladstone's major industrial companies were focused on working with the community through live data monitoring of air quality and open dialog about their operations.

"Gladstone does not have an air pollution problem," he said.

"(Gladstone's industries) review and refine our operations constantly to ensure that we continuously improve our environmental performance."