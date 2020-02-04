Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Apparently Ministerial Services has looked into a $11 charge incorporated in the bill, following a request by the Opposition Leader for a king-size bed at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel.
Apparently Ministerial Services has looked into a $11 charge incorporated in the bill, following a request by the Opposition Leader for a king-size bed at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel.
Opinion

Pollies’ travel expenses a grey area

by Michael Madigan
4th Feb 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSATIONS by politicians of travel rorts among politicians are wearying a public well aware of the utter hypocrisy that so often accompanies the claims.

The Queensland Labor Government has demanded an independent probe into opposition leaders Deb Frecklington and Tim Mander and their role in spending $27,000 on a trip by MPs to Sydney in 2018 for a get-together with fellow LNP state MPs.

Apparently Ministerial Services has looked into a $11 charge incorporated in the bill, following a request by the Opposition Leader for a king-size bed at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel.

 

Former Nationals minister Leisha Harvey
Former Nationals minister Leisha Harvey

 

 

 

LNP leader Deb Frecklington
LNP leader Deb Frecklington

 

That the public know about all this via The Courier-Mail is right and proper, and part of the media's role in scrutinising the expenditure of taxpayer dollars.

But three decades after former Queensland National Party cabinet minister Leisha Harvey did a five-month stint behind bars for (among other things) treating her husband to a birthday trip to the Adelaide Grand Prix on the government credit card, the issue of who picks up the bill for itinerant politicians seems more opaque than it was before the Fitzgerald inquiry, while the allegations of wrongdoing appear to be spiralling.

In 2018 senior Labor MPs spent $80,000 on Gold Coast hotel rooms so they could attend Commonwealth Games ceremonies, a bill Frecklington then called "obscene''.

In 2019 it was reported three senior Queensland (unelected) public servants spent $107,000 on a trip across the US.

In 2017 retired Queensland MPs and family members claimed over $270,000 in taxpayer-funded trips.

We keep hearing about travel expenditure, yet most of the Queensland electorate is sophisticated enough to understand politics require travel, and don't begrudge travel expenditure provides it is within the "guidelines''.

Even fewer Queensland voters would suggest senior public servants trying to drum up business for Queensland on international trips (which often can be rather tedious) are engaging is some sort of rort for personal gain.

Yet the "guidelines'' on travel across government - legislative, executive and even judicial - appear to be constantly open to interpretation, requiring regular referrals to third parties to determine what is appropriate and what isn't.

Like most things in politics, it's the perception rather than the reality of wrongdoing that matters most, and a perception of wrongdoing is often swiftly established by merely making the accusation while the actual outcome decided weeks later is forgotten about.

Both sides of politics often use the "travel rort'' allegation when they have run short of more worthy ammunition to fire.

It's tiresome, and the public is getting weary of it.

Surely we could establish a simple set of rules which are crystal clear, and rarely in need of clarification.

And surely those rules could cover the legitimacy (or not) of an extra $11 for a king-size bed.

More Stories

Show More
politics queensland politics taxpayers money travel expenses

Just In

    Just In

      Shock luxury car gets axed

      Shock luxury car gets axed
      • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

      Top Stories

        NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        premium_icon NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        News Ken O’Dowd is hopeful the Nationals Party can get on with the job after today’s leadership spill, but he says some members will 'always have ambitions'.

        Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        Crime A mysterious case relating to stock theft continues today.

        CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        premium_icon CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        News Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd ruled out a tilt at National's leadership.

        Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        premium_icon Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        News A was injured after a lawnmower accident.