30°
News

Pollies to boost protections for black lung victims

Andrew Thorpe
| 24th Mar 2017 4:11 AM
Percy Verrall was diagnosed with black lung disease in 2015. He was the first Australian diagnosed with the disease in 30 years. The latest case - a central Queensland miner - wishes to remain anonymous.
Percy Verrall was diagnosed with black lung disease in 2015. He was the first Australian diagnosed with the disease in 30 years. The latest case - a central Queensland miner - wishes to remain anonymous.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The State Government will implement its black lung stakeholder reference group's recommendations in full, Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace announced today.

Black lung, also known as coal worker's pneumoconiosis, re-emerged in mid-2015, with 19 Queensland coal mine workers recently diagnosed with the deadly disease.

The reference group was formed last year and tasked with identifying gaps in the current workers' compensation scheme.

"Workers already have access to no fault statutory compensation through WorkCover, along with common law damages - and this is not limited by a worker's employment status or age,” Mrs Grace said.

"But we're committed to strengthening even further the existing protections for workers diagnosed with CWP.”

The reference group's recommendations included having WorkCover pay for medical examinations for former coal miner workers concerned they may have black lung, allowing workers with simple CWP whose disease progresses to re-open compensation claims, and providing extra rehabilitation support to assist workers into alternative employment.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the implemented recommendations will complement a series of changes to Queensland's laws the government has made since the start of the year.

Since January 1, all underground coal mine workers have had to undergo respiratory function tests and chest x-rays when they join the industry and every five years afterwards, with above ground mine workers having to undergo the same tests every ten years.

Mining companies now have to provide dust monitoring data every three months, and report any known cases of black lung to the Mines Inspectorate.

"Black lung does not belong in the 21st century and this government has thrown the kitchen sink at this issue,” Dr Lynham said.

A Queensland parliamentary inquiry yesterday delivered its interim report on how the disease re-emerged after no cases were detected for three decades, describing a "massive systemic failure” in the system designed to protect coal workers.

The inquiry was given more time and had its terms of reference extended to include more workers before it delivers its final report.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  anthony lynham black lung black lung disease coal mining grace grace queensland parliament

Stunning model has an unforgiving ruthless side

Stunning model has an unforgiving ruthless side

Her knuckles were bleeding from a fight with blokes during the photo shoot.

Gladstone real estate market 'at bottom'

BARGAIN BUYS: The Gladstone property market is proving attractive to first home buyers.

Buyers pick up properties at low prices but upswing may start soon

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

Clean-up bill expected to be in the thousands

UNDER WATER: The Gladstone region has been inundated with rain which has caused flash flooding in some areas in town.

Sediment blamed for club's flooding

Local Partners

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

FOR 45 minutes yesterday morning a Gladstone mum worried her brother was intertwined in the London terror attack that killed four people.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

72 hours of things you absolutely need to do in Gladstone

The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform in their unique trio band.

72 hours of things you absolutely need to do in Gladstone

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

'Biggest adrenaline rush': the man behind Roy Orbison

Dean Bourne is the man behind Roy Orbison reborn.

'Biggest adrenaline rush': the man behind Roy Orbison

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

ACREAGE LAND NOW SELLING...WHY NOT TAKE A LOOK...OFFERS INVITED

14 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and ... $149,000

Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and bustle of Gladstone then consider this 1 acre block in the Country Club Estate at Calliope. Any keen...

OCEAN VIEWS and BREEZES!

19/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

Imagine waking up every day to the views that this Beachside Unit has to offer!! If you are looking for a sea change, don't miss out on inspecting this recently...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $149,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $149,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $325,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

Gladstone real estate market 'at bottom'

BARGAIN BUYS: The Gladstone property market is proving attractive to first home buyers.

Buyers pick up properties at low prices but upswing may start soon

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

14 massive, exciting Gladstone region projects expected for 2017

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Jobs, resorts, terminals, upgrades; so much in store for 2017

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!