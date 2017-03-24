Pollies to boost protections for black lung victims

Percy Verrall was diagnosed with black lung disease in 2015. He was the first Australian diagnosed with the disease in 30 years. The latest case - a central Queensland miner - wishes to remain anonymous.

The State Government will implement its black lung stakeholder reference group's recommendations in full, Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace announced today.

Black lung, also known as coal worker's pneumoconiosis, re-emerged in mid-2015, with 19 Queensland coal mine workers recently diagnosed with the deadly disease.

The reference group was formed last year and tasked with identifying gaps in the current workers' compensation scheme.

"Workers already have access to no fault statutory compensation through WorkCover, along with common law damages - and this is not limited by a worker's employment status or age,” Mrs Grace said.

"But we're committed to strengthening even further the existing protections for workers diagnosed with CWP.”

The reference group's recommendations included having WorkCover pay for medical examinations for former coal miner workers concerned they may have black lung, allowing workers with simple CWP whose disease progresses to re-open compensation claims, and providing extra rehabilitation support to assist workers into alternative employment.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the implemented recommendations will complement a series of changes to Queensland's laws the government has made since the start of the year.

Since January 1, all underground coal mine workers have had to undergo respiratory function tests and chest x-rays when they join the industry and every five years afterwards, with above ground mine workers having to undergo the same tests every ten years.

Mining companies now have to provide dust monitoring data every three months, and report any known cases of black lung to the Mines Inspectorate.

"Black lung does not belong in the 21st century and this government has thrown the kitchen sink at this issue,” Dr Lynham said.

A Queensland parliamentary inquiry yesterday delivered its interim report on how the disease re-emerged after no cases were detected for three decades, describing a "massive systemic failure” in the system designed to protect coal workers.

The inquiry was given more time and had its terms of reference extended to include more workers before it delivers its final report.