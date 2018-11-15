Pollies ready for City v Country power play

GAME ON: Gladstone Region councillors Peter Masters and Kahn Goodluck will take part in this weekend's drought fundraiser at Calliope.

THEY'VE gone toe-to-toe in the council chamber and on Saturday night they'll have an opportunity to battle it out in a different arena.

Gladstone Region councillors Peter Masters and Kahn Goodluck will be on opposite sides when they play for City and Country respectively at Calliope's Bunting Park.

Cr Masters will be joined by deputy mayor Chris Trevor and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in the City side, with Cr Goodluck joined by former State of Origin players Jason Hetherington and Martin Bella for Country.

Built like a front-rower but with the brains of a halfback, Cr Goodluck has no idea what position he'll play on Saturday.

"I've never played a game of football in my life so I'm only doing this because it's for a good cause but I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"I'm the only councillor on the Country team, which is a little bit concerning but at the same time I've got more targets to pick on the other team - CT, Peter or Glenn Butcher - there's plenty to choose from."

Cr Goodluck has undergone some light preparation leading into Saturday's game, which kicks-off at about 6.30pm.

"I've tried the healthy eating on during the last few weeks and lost a few kilos, which is good and have been going for a few walks and runs," he said.

"The boys are having a run (tonight) so that will be my first training stint with the team.

"I plan on only doing a couple of short stints just to give it a go but I'm sure they'll be plenty of younger, fitter players who want their time out there and I plan on giving them that time."

Cr Peter Masters said having the majority of politicians on the City side gave them an advantage.

"I think it places us in a strong position because they may be able to influence the referee ... so I'm relying on that," Cr Masters said with tongue in cheek.

"While the Country side has a lot of youth, experience and ex-international players, we have people who know how to influence the system and get things done."

Cr Masters will also have the chance to play alongside son Cameron, who is the Calliope Roosters president.

"I'm relishing the opportunity to get out onto the field - in Calliope at our home ground - and prove once and for all above any question that I am the most skilful and the best within my family," he said.

While there's bound to be plenty of thrills, spills and laughs during the match -organised by the Roosters and Calliope Rotary Club - it's all in the name of drought relief.

"It's a great cause. There's lots of farmers that are struggling. I grew up in Kilkivan which is cattle country and there's a lot of people that have been going through a really tough time," Cr Goodluck said.

"This hasn't been something that's come up in the last 12 months... these guys have been suffering for a lot longer than that.

"Any funds we can raise as a community to help support them is a good thing."