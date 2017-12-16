Pollies call for Round Hill Creek fix

Resuce attempts for the ill-fated Dianne were hampered because of access issues.

JUST this week a yacht was left stranded at Round Hill Creek and the situation is leaving Stephen Bennett "frustrated”.

The re-elected member for Burnett said something needed to be done to fix the problem.

Mr Bennett acknowledged Gladstone Regional Council and their efforts to try and find a solution.

But he said the responsibility was with the State Government.

"It's the State Government that's been recalcitrant and I think enough is enough,” Mr Bennett said.

"I think now we want to make sure that everyone that can, is doing all they can, to get this done,” he said. "I suggest that some bureaucrats need to step out of the way and understand how serious this is.”

Mr Bennett said he was "frustrated” that some people and organisations were running a fear campaign on dredging.

The member for Burnett, whose electorate covers Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy said he did not believe money was the issue.

"I'll start a crowd funding campaign if that's the issue, it's the approvals to do this,” Mr Bennett said.

"Tourism operators have a vested interest in making sure this becomes a reality, so I reject that funding has anything to do with this.”

Although Seventeen Seventy is in the state electorate of Burnett, Assistant Treasurer and Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher yesterday added his support to The Gladstone Observer's campaign.

"It's obviously a critical part of the world for tourism, especially in regional Queensland,” he said.

"We know Agnes Water is part of the Gladstone community, so we need to see what we can do to make this happen.

"We've seen the inlet being used in some serious sea emergencies and I think it's critical we work towards getting the work done.”

Mr Bennett said he had faith in the system that good public policy would become a priority of any government.

"We must, with the community's support continue to advocate that this is a key project for the region,” he said.

"We thank the media as it's a help to push for a good project and we're pushing for it for the right reasons.”

In October this year, ABC Wide Bay reported the State Government said there was "currently no funding available” to dredge the area.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.