Subscribe
POLL WINNER: Third times a charm for Gladstone mechanic

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd May 2020 12:58 PM
Subscriber only

JOSH SPEIRS was surprised Coombs Mechanical Repairs took out the best mechanic in Gladstone for the third time.

Earlier this week, The Observer asked its readers who was the best mechanic in the region, with the auto repair shop taking the top spot on 40 per cent.

Mr Speirs, who has worked at Coombs Mechanical for eight years, said their service hadn't changed much since the last time they won.

"I didn't think we would win it again," Mr Speirs said.

"I would say people were happy with the work that comes out of this place and the pricing is reasonable."

Mr Speirs said local support was crucial for keeping the doors open.

"We just want to thank the community - without their support we wouldn't be open," he said.

Gary Lenz Mechanical was runner-up on 16 per cent.

