Fit4Life Training Academy’s Leah Rabakewa was voted Gladstone’s best PT by the Observer readers
News

POLL RESULTS: Trainer proud to be part of people’s lives

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Personal trainers see people at their best and their worst, but for Leah Rabakewa, the connections she makes is the best part of being a trainer.

Earlier in the week, The Observer asked readers to vote on who they thought was the best personal trainer in Gladstone.

Almost half of the votes went to Leah Rabakewa, owner and trainer at Fit4Life Training Academy.

She said as a trainer she was proud to be able to witness people changing their lives.

“It makes me feel like what I’m doing is making a difference,” Ms Rabakewa said.

“The best thing about this is the relationships I create, I don’t feel like I have to go to work.”

She said she was excited to go to work and help people change their lives.

Ms Rabakewa designs all the workouts and walks the fine line between pushing people and being accepting.

Every workout is different, ensuring people don’t get stuck doing the same sets.

“It keeps the body guessing,” Ms Rabakewa said.

“If you keep changing it up, your body has to adapt.”

POLL RESULTS

Here’s who The Observer’s readers think are the best personal trainers in Gladstone.

WINNER: Leah Rabakewa, Fit4Life Training Academy – 44 per cent

RUNNER UPS: Abbey Seth, Anytime Fitness; Jackie Neary, Vibe Fitness; Danielle Keeping, Pinnacle Fitness Coaching; Bec Frost, Mind, Nutrition and Body Coaching; Christine McKee, Steen Strength and Fitness – all 8 per cent

Rob Guinea, Training for Warriors – 5 per cent

Rav PT, Jetts Gladstone – 2 per cent

Crystal Bowra, Crystal barbell PT – 2 per cent

fit4life training academy personal training
Gladstone Observer

