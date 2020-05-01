Menu
A poll of more than 17,000 voters has delivered a majority answer on whether kids should be back at school.
Education

Queenslanders vote for back to school

by Danielle O’Neal
1st May 2020 5:47 PM
MOST Queenslanders think schoolkids should be back at school, according to a Courier-Mail online poll.

As of midday on Friday, more than 17,000 people had voted in the poll, with 72 per cent indicating Queensland schoolkids should not be staying home.

Twenty-four per cent of voters indicated that kids staying home was the right move, while a further 4 per cent were unsure what the right move was.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Speaker's Green Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

It comes as leaked audio from a Labor branch member telephone meeting revealed the Premier's position on reopening schools.

At present, Queensland schools are open only to vulnerable students and those whose parents are essential workers who cannot work from home. All other students learn remotely from home.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has set a June 1 deadline for all schools to reopen.

Originally published as Poll results: Queenslanders vote for back to school

