Politics

POLL PUNCH-UP: Virus fears behind fight

by Kelmeny Fraser
28th Mar 2020 12:15 PM
FOOTAGE has been posted online of a two men fighting on the footpath, reportedly outside a Redbank Plains polling booth in Ipswich, this morning.

The mobile phone video footage shows a man of Asian appearance and a larger man wrestling on the footpath as a security guard works to separate them.

Footage has emerged of two men fighting on a footpath outside a polling booth in Redbank.
Election corflutes can be seen in the background, several concerns bystanders appear to try to help and election officials in maroon bibs are seen close by.

After the men are separated, a woman can be heard saying: "Can we please put the cameras away."

The footage was posted on a Facebook page run by Paige May, whose location is shown as Ipswich.

Footage has emerged of two men fighting on a footpath outside a polling booth in Redbank.
"Humans turning against each other from fear of the virus. Very upsetting. Voting centre Redbank Plains QLD," the post containing the video states.

"Someone got to (sic) close."

One person questioned why "they would go through with the voting", to which Ms May wrote: "Because the fine is $133 and phone voting is almost impossible. Not everyone can afford it." She says she left immediately after the incident as it was "not worth voting."

Footage has emerged of two men fighting on a footpath outside a polling booth in Redbank.
Ms May and the Queensland Police Service have been approached for comment.

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokesman this morning refused to confirm the incident took place, referring the newspaper to the police.

