Poll booth flyers: Where your candidates stand

MORE than two-thirds of Gladstone Regional Council election hopefuls have committed to going flyer-free at the polling booths, but not all candidates agree with the campaign.

The campaign was spearheaded by incumbent councillor Kahn Goodluck in November, who committed to not “forcing” flyers or how-to-vote cards on to the public on election day.

Since then 17 of the 23 candidates running for council or mayor have committed to do the same, with some making the commitment before Cr Goodluck’s campaign.

However new runner Mark McLachlan said the flyer-free campaign was “undemocratic”.

“In a free and open democracy every candidate should be able to present their policies without interference in the manner they choose,” Mr McLachlan said.

NO THANKS: Candidate Mark McLachlan says voters should be able to raise their hand to say no to flyers.

Cr Goodluck said he had vivid memories during the 2016 election of mothers with young children being bombarded by volunteers handing out flyers.

He believed most residents knew who they were voting for before arriving at the polling booths and the flyers had little influence.

“I did do flyers in 2016 because I didn’t know any better and I stood there all day and I would have been lucky to hand flyers to 10 per cent of people who walked through the door,” he said.

“I don’t believe flyers make you decide who you’re going to vote for seconds before you walk into the polling booth.”

Mr McLachlan said instead voters should be able to raise their hand to say no to being handed flyers.

“I would prefer to present actual policies, without interference from campaigns designed to impose limitations on how candidates present their policies to the public,” he said.

“The opportunity for new candidates to choose how to share those policies in an open, honest, respectful and peaceful manner is essential.”

Incumbent Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor has also chosen to use flyers.

“The reason is I take ­nobody and nothing for granted and I will be fighting for every vote right up until 6pm on election day,” Cr Trevor said.

Sitting councillor Glenn Churchill said in his mixed media campaign he would use recycled materials where paper was necessary.

He said a completely paperless campaign would exclude senior residents who were not technology savvy or residents with lack of communication services from receiving “vital information” during the election.

Flyer free

Matt Burnett

Michael Fearns

Kahn Goodluck

Natalia Muszkat

Rick Hansen

Darryl Branthwaite

Kyle Ocka Beale

Jordan Puku

Gordon Earnshaw

Dominique Gleixner

Rio Ramos

Michelle Wagner

Phil Fleming

Lorraine May

Janine Keating

Mick McAullay

Chris Cameron

Using flyers

Mark McLachlan

Glenn Churchill

Chris Trevor

Undecided/ No response

Desley O’Grady

Vickie Spencer

Craig Tomsett