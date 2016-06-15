Unions under fire as O'Dowd backs watchdog

A QUESTION from Ken O'Dowd about the controversial, and now passed, construction watchdog bill prompted a slew of offensive swear words from a Liberal National Party member.

Flynn's Federal Member prompted a strong-worded speech by Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about his support of the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

Mr O'Dowd also asked how the ABCC would benefit the agricultural sector and "restore the rule of law on construction sites around the country?"

The Deputy PM and Agriculture and Water Resources Minister responded with why it was a crucial bill, citing insulting comments made by a CFMEU member.

"(A CFMEU member) called a female inspector a 'f***ing s**t', asking her if she had brought knee pads as 'you're going to be sucking off 'f***ing dogs all day'," Mr Joyce told the politicians, during a House of Representatives meeting.

"That was in the Financial Review, and of course, there are no bounds to this."

The ABCC was the controversial bill that sent the Liberal National Party to a double dissolution earlier this year.

This week the bill passed the Upper House with support from One Nation senators, the Nick Xenophon team, Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm and Derryn Hinch.

The construction watchdog will police illegal activity in the construction industry.

In October, Mr O'Dowd explained to The Observer why he supported the need for the construction watchdog.

"Since 2012, when the Gillard government removed the ABCC, industrial action has increased, along with construction costs, while safety has not been improved at all," he said.

"As an example, the Connors Dam project has had its construction costs blow-out from $120M to $409M, purely due to the The Heydon Royal Commission found that the state of lawlessness in the industry warranted the re-introduction of the Commission."

During the debate Mr Joyce also said the bill would be influential for upcoming projects in Flynn including the $215,000 preliminary study to connect Gladstone to Toowoomba via inland rail.

In October 2005, the watchdog was established by the Howard government. By February 2012 it was abolished.

The Senate passed the amended industrial relations legislation 36-33.

In the same Parliamentary sitting, insults were thrown across the room.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said "don't trust a word Bill Shorten says".

Meanwhile Labor politician Tim Watt called out to Mr Dutton, "Yeah, potato head".