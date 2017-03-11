'Doing it tough': Urgent mission to bring jobs to Gladstone

THE divide between regions like Gladstone and Australia's metro cities was a hot topic during a community meeting on Thursday night.

Labor's shadow regional communications minister Stephen Jones visited Gladstone this week during his national tour calling for a fair go for regions.

While an election date hasn't been called, Mr Jones said, "I'm adamant we make inequality a key issue in the lead up to the next election".

"People in Gladstone are doing it tough," Mr Jones said.

"I'm hearing local stories about people who are being made redundant in droves, who feel imprisoned by mortgages they can't afford, for properties that have gone down in value."

He was preaching to the choir at the Gladstone Bowls Club meeting as he claimed "it's all about jobs".

"We are in Gladstone, because it's a prime example of an issue bleeding out across the entire country," Mr Jones said.

"There are three times as many people looking for work in Gladstone than in the inner city where the Prime Minister lives and nearly three times the number of jobless families.

"Maybe this is why he doesn't get the urgency."

Mr Jones is travelling around the nation when he's not in Parliament calling for a fair go for regions.