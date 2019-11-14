Political blame game

OPINION: It’s a shame that some conservative politicians are seeing fit to blame “greenies” for “preventing backburning”.

MY FRIENDS, on my mind at the moment are these terrible bushfires that are causing loss of property and life at the moment. NSW is copping the worst of it at the moment, and Qld had similar catastrophic conditions last year. It's a shame that some conservative politicians are seeing fit to blame "greenies" for "preventing backburning". This could not be further from the truth.

The Qld Greens have a general policy statement about inappropriate fire regimes. The NSW Greens have a specific Fire Management policy: https://greens.org.au/nsw/policies/bushfire-risk-management

Basically, the Greens party are in favour of burning to suit the country, not random backburning (which may kill off certain types of vegetation), and they certainly want high intensity fires reduced. This means more resources are required both for conventional fire fighting as well as alternative approaches such as indigenous fire management regimes.

I'm not a member of the Greens, nor am I a member of any political party. Given that the Greens struggle to get even a few politicians elected, it's hard to see how they can be blamed for policies that they have no power to put in place.

Let's lay the blame squarely where it actually belongs - at the feet of the current parties in power and their continued lack of action on both climate change and fire management.

Anna Hitchcock, Gladstone Conservation Council co-ordinator

Climate to brew beer

Of course there's "climate change"; always has been, and always will be.

However, that nefarious, Greens politician, Adam Bandt, is beyond the pale.

Greens' policies (and influence) have led to less, and less burning off, access tracks and other fire prevention; along with more, and more excessive highly, inflammable undergrowth.

And it's a nonsense we're contributing to global warming to any great degree. And here proof: archaeological scientists, from Copenhagen's National Museum have proven (refer Nordic science publication) Viking King, Erik the Red, grew barley to brew beer some 1000 years ago in Greenland; when it was even hotter than today.

So Adam Bandt, as you, the whacko Greens, and Sweden's Greta all reckon the world is ending because Greenland's ice and snow is melting today; will you all please explain why the world didn't end 1000 years ago?