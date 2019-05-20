Menu
Gladstone Suns' James Hayles cops an elbow trying to tackle Rockhampton Brothers' Reece Groves.
Gladstone Suns' James Hayles cops an elbow trying to tackle Rockhampton Brothers' Reece Groves. Matt Taylor GLA180519AFLM
AFL

Polish was just the difference between BITS and Swans

20th May 2019 8:42 AM
AUSSIE RULES: It wasn't meant to be for the Boyne-Tannum Saints in their loss against a strong Yeppoon side on Saturday night.

However, the team remained positive despite the 7.7 (49) to 15.8 (98) result.

Coach Jake Mostart said the match was a statement game from his team to the rest of the competition.

"I think we just showed we can be competitive against the best team,” he said.

FIERCE: Rockhampton Brothers' Thomas Shackleton tackled by Gladstone Suns' Jamie Hill trying to get a kick away.
FIERCE: Rockhampton Brothers' Thomas Shackleton tackled by Gladstone Suns' Jamie Hill trying to get a kick away. Matt Taylor GLA180519AFLM

"Realistically, we probably missed a couple of easy shots on goal so the score didn't reflect how close the game was.”

Mostart was pleased with his team's pressure and effort against Yeppoon.

Jamie Cunninghame led the team in goal scoring with four, while Trent Millar was the coach's pick for best on the ground.

In the other match of the round, the Gladstone Suns were defeated by Rockhampton Brothers 5.3 (33) to 10.20 (80).

The match started on a sombre note with a memorial to players Shaun Lacey, Mitch Terrick and Jared Hayne who died recently.

An emotional tribute was paid to past Gladstone Mudcrabs players Shaun Lacey, Mitch Terrick and Jared Hayne, who died recently.
An emotional tribute was paid to past Gladstone Mudcrabs players Shaun Lacey, Mitch Terrick and Jared Hayne, who died recently. Matt Taylor GLA180519AFLM

Kurt Smith kicked the most goals for the Suns with three, and Jamie Hill scored one of his own.

Next week, the Suns will play Glenmore at Kele Park while BITS will take on Panthers in Rockhampton.

afl capricornia bits saints football club rockhampton kangaroos yeppoon swans
