Queensland Resources Council policy director Andrew Barger at the 2019 GEA Conference at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
Policy director pleased with our new direction

MATT HARRIS
23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
Queensland Resources Council policy director Andrew Barger says Gladstone is well positioned to take advantage of “a whole range of opportunities” over the coming years.

QRC is Queensland’s peak resources industry body and Mr Barger was recently at the GEA Conference.

“There’s a lot of interest about coal, gas, biofuels and hydrogen — there’s a whole range of opportunities on offer and a lot of them are focused in Gladstone,” Mr Barger said.

“Gladstone has always had the rollercoaster ride of too much work or not enough. I think what we’ll see is that steady uptick over the next couple of years as some new projects come through.

“They aren’t mega projects so hopefully it’s a chance for everyone to catch their breath.

“It’s a rare time where the trend is a gentle one rather than vertical.

“Gas is now the second most valuable export Queensland has and Gladstone has gone from a standing start 10 years ago to adding an enormously valuable string to Queensland’s export bow.

“I think in the next 3-4 years we’ll see gradual increases in exports and the Port of Gladstone set all sorts of export records last year … and I think that’s the story for Gladstone over the next couple of years.”

